James Kao Acquires 3,352 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao purchased 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $58,023.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 551,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,748.53. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, James Kao purchased 5,960 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $102,750.40.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

RBB stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $309.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.