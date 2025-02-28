Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 29,335 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Energizer by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Energizer by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 248,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $30.82 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

