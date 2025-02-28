Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

