DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

Shares of DTM opened at $92.92 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,663,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 244,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

