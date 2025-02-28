Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,088,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,331 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,440,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5,096.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,560,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.35 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

