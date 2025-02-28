Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $242.06 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $421,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

