Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

