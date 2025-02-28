AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

