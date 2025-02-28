Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,437,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 32,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,188 shares of company stock worth $25,036,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $170.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

