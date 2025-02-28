Susan C. Schwab Sells 1,054 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $277.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.49.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.