Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,833 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.