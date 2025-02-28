John E. Davis Sells 6,457 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $176,340.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,832.61. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AORT opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,268.85 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,656,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Artivion by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,041,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 226,160 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 492,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 112,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.