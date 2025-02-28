Advisor OS LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,393,000 after buying an additional 281,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,868,000 after acquiring an additional 169,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

ICE stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,088.16. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $9,908,492. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

