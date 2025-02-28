Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

AMID stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

