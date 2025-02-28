Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, an increase of 638.6% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aditxt Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.07 on Friday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.
Aditxt Company Profile
