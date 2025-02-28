Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, an increase of 638.6% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.07 on Friday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

