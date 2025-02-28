Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of FISV stock opened at $229.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.53. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.86.
About Fiserv
