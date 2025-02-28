Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 465,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

