Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Up 0.8 %
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.38.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
