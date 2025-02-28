Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 0.8 %

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enzo Biochem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

