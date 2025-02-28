HC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. RTX makes up about 0.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,851,000 after purchasing an additional 549,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

