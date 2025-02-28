Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 18,000 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.