iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.0% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 12,188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $21.66 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

