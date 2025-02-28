Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $473.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Wesson Brands

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.