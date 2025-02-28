iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Shares Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDX. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,167,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,525,000.

IBDX opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

