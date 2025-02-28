Peloton Wealth Strategists Invests $232,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $441.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

