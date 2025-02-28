Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.7% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $619,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $437.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

