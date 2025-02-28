Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,090,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $165,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 3,322.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 206,216 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 891,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185,491 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,951.32. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,460.72. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,633 shares of company stock valued at $346,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 90.08%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

