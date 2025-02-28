Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $386,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $3,351,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $516,502.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,825,271.03. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,134. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

