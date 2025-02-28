Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

XMHQ stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $91.95 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

