Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,405,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

MOH opened at $293.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.33.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

