Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

CVS Health stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

