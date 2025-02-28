Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,778,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,590.52. This represents a 44.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,662,800 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,418,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,829,974,000 after purchasing an additional 841,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $858,101,000 after buying an additional 421,873 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $264,813,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,554,000 after acquiring an additional 227,203 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

