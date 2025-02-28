Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,216 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 901.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

