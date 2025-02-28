ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO Brandon Lavertu Acquires 1,828 Shares

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Lavertu purchased 1,828 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $26,414.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,934.35. The trade was a 5.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandon Lavertu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Brandon Lavertu purchased 1,350 shares of ECB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,453.50.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ECBK stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECBK. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castalian Partners LLC bought a new position in ECB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

