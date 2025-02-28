Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Acquires C$30,785.00 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 13,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,785.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 25,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 25,800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Sime Armoyan purchased 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Sime Armoyan bought 700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,750.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 6,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,020.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,020.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,206.06.

Shares of Western Energy Services stock opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.72. Western Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Western Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ATB Capital set a C$3.25 price target on Western Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

