Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $36,242.10 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $65,632.08.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DYN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

