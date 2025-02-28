Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Shares of ONTO opened at $145.43 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $145.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.76. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at $43,139,343.48. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

