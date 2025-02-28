Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.03. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 14,970 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $173,502.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,296,645 shares in the company, valued at $26,618,115.55. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 263,623 shares of company stock worth $2,911,665 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 190,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

