First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.17. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

