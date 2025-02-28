Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Purchases $39,900.00 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,900. The trade was a 0.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

Inspirato Price Performance

ISPO opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.03. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspirato by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Inspirato by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

