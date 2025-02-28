Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 298.8% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

