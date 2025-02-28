Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 298.8% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.86.
About Treasury Wine Estates
