TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TeamViewer Price Performance
Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
About TeamViewer
