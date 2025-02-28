IFP Advisors Inc Buys 11,709 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 144,743 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $34.53 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

