First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after buying an additional 520,672 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,692,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,479,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,270,000 after buying an additional 118,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after buying an additional 580,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

