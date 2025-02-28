First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $77,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.8 %

MAR stock opened at $277.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

