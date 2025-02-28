Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 983 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average is $147.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price target on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

