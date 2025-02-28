Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.45 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PECO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

