Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $14,645,401.38 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $14,645,401.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,644,115.46. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VTR opened at $68.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $68.99.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Ventas by 28.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 961,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,878,000 after buying an additional 214,384 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 480.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 26,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 439,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 121,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,904,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,499,000 after acquiring an additional 231,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

