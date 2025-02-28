Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Xperi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xperi

Xperi Stock Down 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Shares of XPER opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $372.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xperi by 108.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Xperi by 197.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 180.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.