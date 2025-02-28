Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SYNA

Synaptics Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.45. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

In other news, insider Ken Rizvi acquired 3,600 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.