Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 291,707 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93.

On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BROS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

